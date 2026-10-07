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Home / Haryana / DCP chases car with unauthorised red-blue light for 5 km in Panchkula

DCP chases car with unauthorised red-blue light for 5 km in Panchkula

Driver flees after being signalled to stop; vehicle impounded, Rs 30,000 challan issued

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:28 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh personally chased a car for nearly 5 km on Tuesday night after its driver allegedly refused to stop despite being signalled. Image credit/iStock
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DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh personally chased a car for nearly 5 km on Tuesday night after its driver allegedly refused to stop despite being signalled, eventually intercepting the vehicle near Sector 15. The vehicle was impounded and a Rs 30,000 challan was issued.

According to the police, the DCP was passing through the Sector 14 market around 8.30 pm in his official vehicle when he noticed a car displaying an unauthorised red-blue light and a temporary number plate. Two young men were travelling in the car.

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When signalled to stop, the driver allegedly accelerated through the market and nearby residential areas, prompting the DCP to follow the vehicle.

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Caught near Sector 15

The DCP eventually stopped the vehicle near Sector 15, following which the SHO of the City Traffic Police Station was called to the spot.

Police found multiple violations and issued a Rs 30,000 challan. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to Police Station Sector 14.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said Panchkula Police was keeping a strict watch on vehicles using unauthorised stickers, red-blue lights, black films, illegal sirens and other prohibited items.

He said roads were a shared space and required responsibility from all road users, adding that strict action against traffic violations would continue.

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