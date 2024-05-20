DCs authorised to declare holidays

Chandigarh, May 19
In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the state government has authorised DCs to declare holidays in schools. The DCs, in consultation with DEOs and DEEOs might decide the closure of schools on any particular day till May 31.
