DCs authorised to declare holidays

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, the state government has authorised DCs to declare holidays in schools. The DCs, in consultation with DEOs and DEEOs might decide the closure of schools on any particular day till May 31.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.