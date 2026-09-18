Deputy Commissioner Preeti conducted a surprise inspection of the SDM office and tehsil in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district on Friday.

During the inspection, she said the tehsil and saral kendra should be renovated, special attention should be paid to cleanliness and the buildings of the SDM office and tehsil in Chhachhrauli should be repaired.

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She instructed the Junior Engineer of the PWD to complete the repair work of the toilets and buildings as soon as possible so that the people visiting the office did not have to face any kind of problem. She also instructed Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill to establish a separate Saral Kendra.

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She instructed Chhachhrauli Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Kartik Chauhan to establish self-help groups as models and work towards strengthening the panchayats, and run a drug de-addiction campaign in the villages so that the youth could be saved from drug addiction.

She said people should be encouraged to adopt TB patients and the patients should be looked after for six to nine months and they should be given protein-rich kits so that their disease could be cured as soon as possible.

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On this occasion, Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, BDPO Kartik Chauhan, Naib Tehsildar Anand Rawal, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar, Acting DIO Paras, PWD JE Iqbal Singh and other officers were present.