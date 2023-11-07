DCs to decide on school closures in districts based on air quality index

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has issued a directive to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts within the National Capital Region (NCR), instructing them to make decisions regarding the opening or closure of schools based on the air quality index (AQI) in their respective districts.

The School Education Department’s spokesperson said recently, there had been an increase in air pollution levels in certain NCR areas. As a result, it had been instructed that in the districts where government and private schools were closed due to poor air quality, online classes would be conducted by teachers.

The authority to determine school closures and re-openings rested solely with the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned. It is possible that different decisions may be made for schools in rural and urban areas within the same district. Only those schools will be closed in areas with high air pollution and in such cases, the students will continue their education through online platforms.

