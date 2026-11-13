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Home / Haryana / Dead man shown as surety to secure bail

Dead man shown as surety to secure bail

Court cancels bail of two murder accused; orders action over fake sureties

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A fraudulent method to secure bail for two murder accused has come to light in Faridabad.

To obtain bail for one of the accused from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a man who had died three years ago was shown on paper as being alive and acting as a surety.

Land documents and bail bond in the deceased’s name were also submitted to the court. However, the fraud was detected, following which the court not only cancelled the accused’s bail but also ordered the registration of a case against those involved in arranging the ‘ghost’ surety.

Acting on a police verification report regarding the documents submitted for bail, Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar ordered action in the matter.

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Following the court’s directions, a case was registered at the Central police station against both the accused and the persons who posed as fake sureties. The case relates to a murder FIR registered at the Dabua police station in Faridabad.

According to the FIR, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to accused Manoj Bhagat and Raju Mandal on October 8. Subsequently, on October 15, bail documents on behalf of Bhagat were submitted by Vishnu Dutt, a resident of Junheda village. The following day, bail documents on behalf of Mandal were submitted by Ram Pratap, a resident of Molahera village in Gurugram, along with a vehicle registration certificate (RC). The court then directed the SHO concerned to verify the bail documents and the addresses provided by both accused.

According to the police, the DLF Crime Branch submitted its verification report to the court. The report revealed that Dutt, who had stood surety for Bhagat, had died on July 9, 2023. Someone else had impersonated him and submitted forged documents.

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Similarly, in Mandal’s case, the actual owner of the vehicle stated that he had not stood surety for anyone. Instead, a man identified as Ram Prasad had submitted the surety documents using a forged Aadhaar card and a fake vehicle registration certificate. Police were unable to trace Prasad.

Following the revelations, the court cancelled the bail granted to both accused and ordered that they be taken into custody.

“Following the court’s order, an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to identify those involved in the fraud and ascertain their roles. Raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Satbir Singh, SHO, Central police station, Faridabad.

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