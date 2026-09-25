Deadline for UG, PG admissions in Haryana colleges extended till October 6

Higher Education Department, Haryana, has extended the deadline for admissions for the academic session 2026-27 across the state. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced that the last date for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses in the first, second, third and fourth years at all government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Haryana has now been extended to October 6, 2026.

The Education Minister said the department had been receiving continuous requests from principals of various colleges and students to reopen the admission portal and extend the admission deadline. Keeping the convenience and academic interests of students in mind, the government has decided to reopen the admission portal and extend the last date for admissions.

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He said the decision would provide relief to students who, for various reasons, have not yet been able to complete the admission process.

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The Education Minister directed the principals of all concerned colleges to ensure that the admission process for eligible students is completed in a timely and smooth manner.