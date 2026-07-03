Deadline of custom-milled rice expires in Haryana, over 6 LMT yet to be delivered

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As per official data, around 1,400 mills in the state were allotted 62.12 lakh MT of paddy during the procurement season 2025-26 and were required to deliver 41.62 lakh MT of CMR to the FCI. So far, millers have delivered 34.68 lakh MT.

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Officials said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department had carried out physical verification of almost all mills to ascertain the quantity of paddy and rice stock available with them and to verify the actual status of CMR deliveries.

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“The verification process is almost complete. Based on the reports, the government will take a final call on whether the deadline for the remaining delivery should be extended,” said an official.

As per the CMR policy, millers were required to deliver 15 per cent of the CMR by December-end, further 25 per cent by January-end, 20 per cent by February-end, 15 per cent by March-end, another 15 per cent by May-end and the remaining 10 per cent by June-end.

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The highest pending quantity is in Karnal, where millers are yet to deliver 2.54 lakh MT, followed by Fatehabad (1.5lakh MT), Yamunanagar (62,179 MT), Kaithal (58,836 MT), Kurukshetra (46,418 MT), Sirsa (36,466 MT), Jind (16,912 MT), Ambala (16,873 MT), Hisar (14,840 MT), Panipat (12,782 MT), Rohtak (7,628 MT), Palwal (7,043 MT), Faridabad (2,720 MT), Sonepat (2,488 MT), Panchkula (1,782 MT) and Jhajjar (1,583 MT), according to data.

The millers have urged the government to extend the deadline, citing an acute shortage of storage space at FCI godowns.

“We have processed the allotted paddy and converted it into rice, but we are not getting space at FCI godowns as the other districts have been attached with this godown in Karnal to deliver the rice. We have raised the issue with the officials of the FCI, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and Deputy Commissioner, but no solution has emerged so far. The government should extend the deadline,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of the Karnal Rice Millers Association.

Raj Kumar Gupta, president of Karnal District Rice Millers Association, said extension of at least three months should be given to millers for smooth delivery.

Earlier, the delivery of rice got delayed due to the non-availability of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), mandatory under the government’s rice fortification programme. However, on February 27, the Union Ministry announced the temporary suspension of the programme following concerns by millers and other stakeholders.

“We started the delivery in March, but have been facing space crunch at the FCI godown. In April, the wheat season began and labour went to grain markets. We started the mills in May,” he said.