Gurugram: Deadlines missed, Civil Hospital project handed over to GMDA

Gurugram, January 12

Following repeated delays in the construction of new Civil hospital in Gurugram, the project has now been shifted to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Gurugram MP and Central Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh, who has long been chasing the project has, ordered the transfer from PWD to GMDA.

“The authority is already building a medical college and we think that giving them the civil hospital project will help in uniform development and fast construction of project,” said Singh.

Sources claimed that though the hospital was to be ready by 2021, the project has missed all the deadlines. The old building has been demolished and not even the debris has been cleared. The department was switching from one model to the other forcing for change.

“The construction has not yet started so we will miss the 2023 deadline too. We cannot take this delay anymore so have handed over the construction to GMDA. Hopefully, people will get the hospital soon,” said an official.

Rao Inderjeet Singh had long been raising the issue with state government. The hospital, initially with 400 beds, will now be a 700-bed facility. It will aim to provide world class healthcare in the government sector.

