Deadlines pass, girls’ colleges in Karnal await permanent campuses

Despite multiple deadline extensions, the construction of four government girls’ colleges in Karnal district is yet to be completed, forcing hundreds of students to continue attending classes in temporary arrangements. While the construction work at three colleges is progressing slowly, land is yet to be allotted for one college.

The prolonged delay has raised concerns among the students and their parents, particularly those from rural areas who were promised access to higher education closer to home. Instead of functioning from their own campuses, the colleges continue to operate from other government schools, ITI buildings or temporary premises.

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The state government had planned to establish colleges in rural areas so that girls could access higher education within a 20-km radius. The then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced seven colleges in the district, including co-educational colleges at Jaisinghpura in Assandh and Nigdhu, besides women’s colleges at Dadupur, Padha, Taraori, Bastali and Bastara.

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However, years after the projects were initiated, four colleges are still awaiting completion of permanent buildings.

The Government College at Padha is among the delayed projects. The construction began in September 2019 and was scheduled to be completed within 21 months, by July 2021. The deadline was subsequently extended to May 31, 2024. Officials said around 45 per cent of the construction work has been completed so far. In the meantime, classes are being conducted from the Arya Kanya Gurukul School building at Padha.

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The situation is similar at Dr BR Ambedkar Government College, Bastali, where nearly 78 per cent of the work has reportedly been completed. Former CM Khattar had announced this project on September 13, 2017, and construction started on May 29, 2019, with June 8, 2021, fixed as the original completion deadline. The project missed the deadline and another extension was given, with August 30, 2024, set as the revised deadline. A further extension was granted after the building remained incomplete. Classes are currently being held at a government school building.

At Government College for Women, Bastara, the delay has become particularly difficult for students. The original deadline for completion of the construction was June 2021, but the building remained unfinished. Authorities have stated that around 70 per cent of the work has been completed. Further work was stopped and the project is at the re-tendering stage for the construction of the remaining part of the building. The college is presently operating from an ITI building. However, now the government has approved Rs 10 crore for the completion of this college.

Government Girls College at Taraori is another project facing a prolonged delay. Construction began on September 18, 2017, with June 17, 2019, fixed as the completion deadline. Even several years after the original deadline, around 85 per cent of the work has been completed, according to officials. Classes are currently being conducted from a building in Nilokheri.

In contrast, the building of Maharishi Dayanand Girls College at Dadupur Roran has been completed and the college has shifted to its permanent premises. Baba Fateh Singh Ji Government College, Jaisinghpura, Assandh, has also been completed.

The land for Government College, Nigdhu, is yet to be finalised and presently the classes are being run from a building of the temple.

According to parents, the prolonged delay defeats the very purpose of establishing colleges in rural areas. They said families had welcomed the government’s decision because local colleges could reduce travel-related difficulties for girls and make higher education more accessible. However, continued dependence on temporary buildings has created uncertainty over facilities, space and the overall learning environment.

“The government has announced these colleges in rural areas with an aim to provide higher education to the youth, particularly to girls, near to their homes, but official apathy has led to prolonged delays in these projects,” said Jasmer Singh, a resident of Nilokheri.

The students said the absence of permanent campuses affects their college experience. Apart from inadequate space and facilities in temporary premises, they face uncertainty whenever the buildings being used by the colleges are required for their original purposes.

“Our classes are being run from temporary campuses where we are not getting full facilities. Our request is to the government to expedite the construction work, so that we can avail the benefits of the college near to home,” said a girl student of BA II year.

Rekha Tyagi, District Higher Education Officer, said the status of construction work is reviewed regularly with the PWD officials. “We are hopeful that all buildings will be completed soon,” she added.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said the construction work was being monitored. “Construction agencies have been directed to expedite the work,” he added.