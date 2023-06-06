Deal with grievances on security money: HC to KU

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Kurukshetra University to deal with the grievances of the association of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)-approved colleges trust after it approached the HC against KU’s directions to its affiliated colleges to deposit security amount of Rs 3 lakh.

The executive council of the university last year approved the recommendation regarding the security money with effect from the academic session 2022-23 for the timely recovery of university funds/dues on account of any misconduct. In February, a letter was issued to all colleges and institutes affiliated to the university and were asked to deposit security Rs 3 lakh.

However, the directions didn’t go well with the BEd colleges and the association of NCTE approved colleges trust filed a petition in the HC.

The BEd college operators said the question of any default payment never arises because all dues of the university were cleared online in advance by the colleges at the time of filling registration returns.

The counsel for the petitioner asserted that the decision of the executive council of the university doesn’t stem from any statutory provision or rule, and thus, the authorities lacked any right and power to make any such demand.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the university submitted that let this petition be disposed of to enable the authorities to examine and deal with the grievances raised by the petitioner.

While disposing of the petition, the court termed the matter to be time sensitive.