Deaths by drowning: ​Gurugram police book M3M, its two directors for culpable homicide

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, October 10

Gurugram police have filed an FIR under the charge of culpable homicide against director Roop Bansal and founder chairman Basant Bansal of M3M India private limited and company in connection with the drowning of six children in a rainwater filled pond in Sector 111 on Sunday evening.

The police will issue a notice to the builder company soon.

The company in an official press statement said M3M India is not in the possession of the said land that they have no connection with the land and the FIR is being defied.

Meanwhile, the police handed over the bodies of all six children today after the postmortem. SDM Ravinder Yadav has also started the investigation into the matter.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Bajrang Prasad, who lives in Shankar Vihar Colony and father of 11-year-old Deva, who was among six who died by drowning.

In his complaint Bajrang said at 4.15 pm on Sunday, Anshu, a resident of the colony, told him that six children had drowned at the site of M3M Company. When people reached there, they found that pits had been left by digging the soil on the site filled with rainwater. While playing there, the children fell into the pit and died.

“Our children died due to the negligence of the owners of the company Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal. There is anger in families and colony residents and we want justice through strict action against the company owner Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal,” Bajrang Prasad said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal by names under Sections 304 (ii) (culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Bajghera police station.

“An FIR has been registered and the further probe is underway. Action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Aman Yadav, SHO of Bajghera police station.

Residents of Shankar Vihar colony gathered in Bajghera police station late night and alleged negligence of the builder.

“No security arrangements were made there. As per the rules, there should have been a boundary wall or fencing of the site. Had there been proper security arrangements, the children would not have been able to access the site. The children died due to the negligence of the builder,” said Sanjay Singh, father of deceased Ajit and Durgesh.

The deceased were identified as Durgesh (11), Ajit (10), Rahul (12), Piyush (10), Deva (12) and Varun (10), all residents of Shankar Vihar colony. Police handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem today.

Company responds

“We are extremely shocked to know the unfortunate incident that happened at Sector 111, Gurugram where due to heavy rains and clogging of water, six young children drowned and lost their lives. Our deep condolences to the families of these children. We would also like to clarify that M3M India is not in the possession of the said land and is not linked in any way with incident in the FIR against Basant Bansal, Founder Chairman - M3M India and Roop Bansal, Director M3M India. The FIR is being defied,” said company in an official press statement.