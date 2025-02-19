DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Debate held on ‘one nation, one election’ at Sirsa university

Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, held a debate on "One Nation, One Election" at the CV Raman Seminar Hall. The event was chaired by Professor Rajveer Singh Dalal, head of the department of political science. He said 14 teams from...
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:16 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, held a debate on “One Nation, One Election” at the CV Raman Seminar Hall.

The event was chaired by Professor Rajveer Singh Dalal, head of the department of political science. He said 14 teams from across the state participated in the debate.

He said such activities not only strengthen students’ academic knowledge but also give them a chance to evaluate themselves. He added that such competitions help build capabilities for the future. Anil, a student from the department of law, CDLU, won the first prize. Sonali, a student from the department of computer science, CDLU, secured second position, while Anmol from MM College, Fatehabad, stood third.

In the against category, Jatin from Shah Satnam Ji Boys College, Sirsa, stood first followed by Akshay from Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind, and Suraksha from FC College for Women, Hisar. Shah Satnam Ji Boys College, Sirsa, was awarded the Best Overall Team Performance.

The panel of judges included Dr Varsha Chaudhary, retired principal of Government Girls College, Goriwala, Professor Ranjit Kaur, head, department of education, CDLU, and Professor Satyawan Dalal of department of public administration, CDLU.

