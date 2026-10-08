Debris falls on woman at PGIMS ward amid repairs

A woman patient sustained minor injuries after a portion of the ceiling plaster fell on her at Ward No. 4 of PGIMS, Rohtak, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the woman was lying on a bed in the ward. Pieces of plaster fell on her, causing injuries. She was subsequently shifted to a safer place in the ward.

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The incident took place amid ongoing repair work at the hospital. It was the second such incident reported at the PGIMS in the past month. Earlier, a portion of the ceiling at ward no. 2 had collapsed onto a bed. No one was injured in that incident, as the bed was vacant at the time.

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A PGIMS official said the ward building was more than 50 years old, and its repair and maintenance were undertaken by the Public Works Department (B&R), which functions under the state government.

“The repair work is carried out by the PWD (B&R), rather than PGIMS’s internal wing. So, we are dependent on the department. Therefore, requests for repairs are sent to the department,” the official said.

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Meanwhile, Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, said a technical audit of the building had already been conducted and PWD officials had been asked to undertake repairs wherever required.

“The state government has also approved a ground plus 6-storey, 500-bed private ward complex, including general wards, at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. Work on the project will begin soon, as the tender process is underway. Besides, a new emergency block, estimated to cost Rs 155 crore, is also planned near the trauma centre,” Dr Aggarwal added.

The VC maintained that the PGIMS was committed to ensuring the safety of patients and their attendants. The officials concerned had once again been directed to personally inspect the building and undertake the necessary repairs to prevent any such incident in the future, he added.