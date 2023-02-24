Debt to touch Rs 2,85,885 cr in 2023-24

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, February 23

The state debt liability is likely to go up to Rs 2,85,885 crore (budget estimates) by the end of 2023-24 compared to Rs 2,56,265 crore in 2022-23 (revised estimates).

Due to this, the total debt of the government was increased, and when the Congress tenure ended, the debt liability was of Rs 70,900 cr

According to CM Manohar Lal, the overall debt stock has been successfully contained within the prescribed limit. The debt to the GSDP ratio in RE 2022-23 is 25.78 per cent as against the limit of 33.3 per cent of the GSDP. For 2023-24, the debt stock is projected at 25.45 per cent of the GSDP, much below the stipulated norms of 33.1 per cent of the GSDP. “We will continue to exercise fiscal prudence as this is the only path to sustainable economic development,” said Khattar.

The rising debt has been a cause of concern for the state government and also a major issue for the Opposition to the attack the incumbent government.

The state’s total debt was Rs. 70,931 crore in 2014-15, when the BJP government assumed power in the state for the first time.

However, earlier, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Congress government had left behind the state a debt liability of Rs 98,000 crore.

“When the BJP came to power in 2014-15, debt amount of Rs 27,860 crore taken by power distribution companies was included in the government’s debt under the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). Due to this, the total debt of the government was increased and by November 2014-15, when the Congress tenure ended, the debt liability was of Rs 70,900 crore and if the loan amount of Rs 27,860 crore taken by power discoms was added to this, the total debt came to Rs 98,000 crore,” Khattar said earlier.

The outstanding debt, during the Khattar’s first tenure, swelled to Rs 1,85,463 crore in 2019-20. Further, in 2020-21, the debt of the state touched Rs 2,05,430 crore and Rs 2,27,697 crore in 2021-22.