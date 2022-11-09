Debts tribunal officer moves Supreme Court against restrain orders

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 8

Less than a fortnight after the presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-II was restrained from passing adverse orders in any of the cases pending before it following the boycott by the advocates, he has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order.

No legal sanctity The suspension of the work, strike/boycott of the courts by the advocates had no legal sanctity. The impugned order had virtually legalised the illegal and contemptuous boycott of the tribunal by the advocates. MM Dhonchak, Presiding officer, Drt-ii

Among other things, presiding officer MM Dhonchak contended that the suspension of the work, strike/boycott of the Courts by the advocates had no legal sanctity. The impugned order had virtually legalised the illegal and contemptuous boycott of the tribunal by the advocates and was likely to have a devastating effect not only on the independent functioning of the tribunals, but also the whole district judiciary of the country.

Dhonchak added that the impugned order was indicative of the fact that a Judge would hold office only during the pleasure of the Bar. “Most of the time in the Bar associations, the people who have no briefs, rule the roost and they are instrumental in reaching the decisions. In the scenario, the Judge has to deviate from his objective and independent functioning to advance the cause of justice and he has to play second fiddle to the advocates notwithstanding the fact that playing to the gallery/second fiddle while rendering an order is not the task of a judicial personage,” he submitted.

Dhonchak further submitted that he was afraid that the public would get license to blame the High Court Judges for not deciding the regular second appeals even after two-and-a-half decades. It was notwithstanding the fact that long adjournments by the Judges were not because of their sweet will, but compulsion owing to “docket explosion and insufficient strength of the Bench”.

