Decide by law, not headlines: Judges to judicial officers

Advertisement

Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court judges cautioned 108 newly inducted Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) officers against letting media scrutiny, public opinion, or social media sway their decisions. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of their one-year induction training at Chandigarh Judicial Academy—the largest batch (2025–26) with 62 women and 46 men—they stressed adjudication must be guided solely by law, restraint, and independence.

Advertisement

They underlined that judicial power today was exercised under constant public gaze, but must never be driven by it, as every order reflected not only on the individual judge but on the institution itself.

Advertisement

Justice Augustine George Masih urged judges to ignore publicity and public outrage. "A case once private can now draw national attention, but decide strictly by law. Criticism is inevitable—walk the fine line between being receptive to other perspectives and having confidence in your judgement.”

Justice Rajesh Bindal reminded officers that they formed the backbone of the justice delivery system. “In a country of 140 crore people, there are only about 20,000 judges entrusted with over 5.2 crore pending cases,” he said, noting that judicial decisions directly affected the lives of crores of citizens.

Advertisement

Citing data, he noted that nearly 72 per cent of cases were “uncontested”, while only 28 per cent were contested, reflecting the possibility of frivolous litigation placing an avoidable burden on the system. He cautioned officers against arrogance, observing that judges did not “possess power” but merely discharged duties strictly in accordance with law.

Recalling his experience in the Nithari serial murder case, Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra said public outrage and media narratives had already passed a verdict. “The duty of the court is neither to endorse outrage nor to resist it. It is to examine the evidence as it exists on record,” he said, adding that courts existed to uphold proof, not perception.

Justice HS Sethi, president, Board of Governors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, said judging required not only legal knowledge but sensitivity and balance. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Ritu YK Behl, Director (Administration), Chandigarh Judicial Academy.