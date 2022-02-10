Decide Bhupinder Singh Hooda's plea, HC tells special court

Chandigarh, February 9
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a Panchkula special court to take a decision on an application filed by Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had requested the special court to defer the arguments on charges in the Enforcement Directorate case till the High Court’s decision and “completion of further investigation”.
“We appreciate the candid fairness of Additional Solicitor-General and with the agreement of counsel for the petitioner, proceed to direct the trial court to decide the application filed by the petitioner and, thereafter, to give him and the other accused persons some reasonable time of one week to prepare their case on charge/take appropriate proceedings against the order which may be passed,” the Bench of Justice Ajay Tewari and Justice Pankaj Jain asserted.
The matter was argued before the High Court by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and RS Cheema, with advocates Pardeep S Poonia, Tarannum Cheema, Adit Pujari and AS Cheema. The respondents were, among others, represented by Additional Solicitor-General of India SV Raju and Arvind Moudgil.
In his plea, Hooda had initially challenged an order passed on July 5, 2021 by the trial court. Among other things, the trial court had made clear to the defence counsel and special public prosecutors for the ED that the arguments on charge would also be heard along with the applications on the date fixed. If the court found merit in the applications, the case would be adjourned beyond the date fixed by the High Court. Otherwise, charge would be framed on the same date in accordance with the law.
Challenging the July 5 order, Hooda stated in his petition that the High Court had stayed the proceedings before the special judge regarding the CBI case in the AJL plot allotment case. He also brought out commonality of issues in the CBI and ED case. “The limited issue we are taking up is whether the court could have taken such a precipitate view that in case it did not find any merit in the application filed by the petitioner, it would proceed to frame the charge then and there,” the Bench added.
