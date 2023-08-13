Decision on pvt colleges’ petition within 4 weeks, govt assures Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 12

The state government will decide the private colleges’ petition demanding the initiation of the process for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for the session 2023-24, and to allocate students.

Additional Advocate General (AAG), Haryana, recently made this submission before the Punjab and Haryana High Court while replying to a petition filed by the Haryana Self Finance Private Colleges Association.

“The state authorities shall decide the petitioner’s representation, in accordance with law, preferably within a period of four weeks,” stated the AAG in the case recently.

The government had, in November 2022, decided to discontinue this two-year course from academic session 2023-25 in consonance with the NEP-2020.

“Since the National Council for teachers’ Education (NCTE) has not yet derecognised private colleges in view of the government’s decision for discontinuation of the course, we submitted a representation to the Education Minister on July 5, demanding him to initiate the process of admission to the course. However, nothing was been done, forcing us to approach the high court,” said Satish Khola, president of the association.

He claimed that the NCTE was the only authority that could take the decision of discontinuing the course. “The move initiated by the NCTE to de-recognise the colleges was also assailed by us before the Delhi High Court, which, in its interim order on May 4, directed the NCTE not to take any coercive action against us,” he added, maintaining that the government’s decision to discontinue the course had affected around 395 private colleges across the state, which had an intake of over 21,000 students.

