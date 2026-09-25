Declare Bhiwani drought-hit, pay Rs 50K per acre compensation: Kisan Sabha

Farmers staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bhiwani on Thursday in support of their demands. Protesting under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha, they submitted a memorandum to the DC demanding that Bhiwani district be immediately declared drought-affected, a special girdawari be conducted, Rs 50,000 per acre compensation to the affected farmers and immediate opening of the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora and Kshatipurti portals for registering crop damage.

Kisan Sabha district secretary Jag Roshan said due to extremely low rainfall, inadequate availability of canal water and saline groundwater in most areas, kharif crops, including cotton, bajra, moong, paddy and groundnut, had suffered heavy damage. He added that the Agriculture Department and crop insurance companies should complete the crop-cutting experiments at the earliest, provide farmers an opportunity to remove the dried crops and sow rabi crops, and ensure that there were no obstacles in getting insurance claims.

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The farmers also demanded that government procurement of bajra in mandis and paddy in Bawani Khera and other mandis be started immediately so that farmers get the benefit of MSP. They also demanded release of an adequate amount of water into the canals.

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The Kisan Sabha leader said due to the drought-like conditions, crops had been completely destroyed, inflicting heavy losses on farmers. The farmers are being forced into debt because of crop failure, and therefore they have repeatedly been demanding that the administration conduct girdawari of the crops, but the government remains insensitive, they claimed.

The Kisan Sabha said if the administration failed to take an action within three days as assured to the farmers, they will be forced to intensify the agitation.