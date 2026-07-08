DEEOs directed to clear backlog of property returns, submit compliance certificate

The Directorate of Elementary Education has issued a fresh directive to all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), asking them to ensure that all eligible government employees under their jurisdiction file their online property returns for the financial year 2025-26, as well as for any previous years in which the returns remain pending.

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In a communication issued to the DEEOs on July 6, the Directorate has also sought a compliance certificate from the district authorities confirming that no eligible officer or employee is left for filing the online property return.

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“Every official of the Education Department is mandated to annually disclose details of their movable and immovable assets. The declaration must include all properties inherited, owned, acquired, or held on lease or mortgage, whether registered in their own name, a family member’s name, or that of any other person,” said the sources.

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The sources further maintained that despite several reminders, many employees are yet to submit their annual property returns, compelling the authorities to reiterate the instructions.

In the communiqué, the Directorate has also referred to its earlier instructions issued multiple times regarding the mandatory filing of property returns by government employees belonging to Groups I, II and III. The letter has asked officials to accord the matter top priority.

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Rohtak DEEO Bijendra Hooda said that notices had already been issued by his predecessor to employees who failed to submit their property returns within stipulated time. “We will verify whether any of them have still not complied with the directions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Satpal Sindhu, State President of the Haryana School Lecturer Association (HSLA), has urged the state education authorities to release a district-wise list of teaching and non-teaching employees indicating who has submitted their property returns and who has not.

“The state authorities should also provide detailed guidance to the remaining employees on how to file their property returns, as the process is technical. Everyone should have proper knowledge of the procedure,” Sindhu added.