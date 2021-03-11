Deep nexus: Month after DSP's killing, no word on crusher yet

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 18

The murder of Tauru DSP Surinder Singh Bishnoi at the hands of the “mining mafia” completes one month today, but the police are yet to name the stone crusher to which the accused used to sell the illegally mined material.

Glaring “loopholes” in the police investigation have led to five of the 12 accused in the case getting bail. Mushtaq (38), alias Mangal, who was accused of buying the illegally mined material from the Panchgaon village hill for the construction of his house, was granted bail by the court on August 17 as “there was no evidence of criminal conspiracy against him” for committing the DSP’s murder. In the case of another accused, Kallu (64), alias Fajru, a kidney patient and resident of Panchgaon, the court on August 6 observed that the investigation agency (the police) was “not sure” about his role. He reportedly owns the area where the illegal mining was being carried out and the DSP’s murder took place. The court added there was no evidence of criminal conspiracy and Kallu “apparently” was not one of the accused occupants of the “killer dumper”, as claimed by the police.

“There were 12 accused in the case. So far, five accused have been granted bail and seven are in custody,” said Tahir Hussain Devla, the advocate representing the accused.

However, ASP (Nuh) Usha Kundu told The Tribune: “We had nabbed the person to whom the mined material was to be sold. As far as the connection of the accused with the stone crusher is concerned, it is part of the investigation and details cannot be divulged.”

During discussion on the calling attention motion on the illegal mining in the recently-concluded monsoon session, Home Minister Anil Vij had claimed that the police knew about the stone crusher to which the dumper was headed. So far, the police had been claiming that the dumper was used for transporting stone for the construction of Mushtaq’s house.

Meanwhile, on the judicial probe which was announced on July 21, the Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, said: “All formalities related to the formation of the judicial panel for inquiring into the DSP murder case have been fulfilled and the notification will be issued soon.”

5 accused out on bail

