Deepender Hooda calls Saini ‘part-time CM’ at Congress meet in Rewari

Top leaders of the state Congress, including Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, Congress MP and CWC member Deepender Singh Hooda, and AICC national secretary and former MLA Chiranjeev Rao, attended a block-level Congress workers’ conference in Rewari on Saturday.

The Congress leaders attacked the BJP government in Haryana and exhorted party workers to reach out to the maximum number of people and forcefully raise issues concerning them.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt said the party is continuously working to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

He called upon party workers to reach every village and booth, maintain direct contact with people, and strongly raise issues concerning the public.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said the party is working to strengthen the organisation from the block level to the booth level.

Advertisement

He urged party workers to remain active among the people, work with coordination, and raise local issues effectively.

“Congress workers should stand with the people through thick and thin and work towards strengthening the organisation,” he said.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda targeted Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and described him as a “part-time Chief Minister” of the state.

“A Chief Minister’s primary responsibility is to work for the welfare of the people of his state and focus on the development of the state, but the current Chief Minister seems to treat campaigning as his main responsibility,” said Deepender Hooda.

He stated that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is making tall promises in Punjab, while the people of Haryana are awaiting fulfilment of the promises made to them before the election.

“First he became a gamchha Chief Minister in Bihar, now he is a turbaned Chief Minister in Punjab, and will wear a Himachali cap in the elections of that state,” quipped the Congress leader, adding that instead of campaigning in other states, Saini should focus on the problems of the people of Haryana.

Highlighting the development works carried out in the Rewari region during the tenure of the Congress government, Deepender Hooda said five colleges, six ITIs, Indira Gandhi University and a Sainik School were established in the region under the Congress regime.

AICC national secretary and former MLA Chiranjeev Rao said Congress workers have always remained among the people and raised their concerns.

“The Congress will continue to raise issues concerning farmers, youth, traders, employees and common citizens of Rewari and southern Haryana,” he asserted.

Chiranjeev Rao called upon party workers to maintain direct contact with people and strongly raise their problems through the organization.

On the issue of “credit politics” regarding AIIMS Majra, he said BJP leaders should remember those who fought for years for the project.

Referring to the people of Manethi and surrounding areas, he pointed out that local residents had carried out a long struggle for AIIMS and their contribution should not be forgotten.

Haryana Women Congress president Pearl Chaudhary, former ministers ML Ranga and Jaswant Singh, Rural District Congress president Subhash Chhabri and Urban District Congress president Parveen Chaudhary were present.