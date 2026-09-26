Deepender Hooda demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, fresh Haryana Assembly polls

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and fresh Assembly elections in Haryana, alleging that the BJP, in collusion with the CEC, manipulated the 2024 state Assembly polls.

Addressing a Congress workers’ meeting in Baas village of the Narnaund Assembly segment in Hansi district, Hooda alleged that the BJP had been “stealing” votes and even MPs, and that in Haryana, the entire government had been “stolen.”

Advertisement

He questioned how the BJP’s vote share increased by seven per cent two days after the election and said no one had been able to answer the question.

Advertisement

Hooda alleged that the BJP had “stolen power” in Haryana in collusion with the CEC. Referring to revelations by two of the three Election Commissioners, he said it had become clear that the BJP had colluded with the Election Commission. He alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar had carried out large-scale irregularities in the Haryana elections.

“The Election Commission has become a BJP commission,” he said, adding that if the Haryana Assembly was not dissolved and fresh elections were not held, public confidence in the electoral system would be eroded.

Advertisement

The Rohtak MP said that the BJP government had caused considerable damage to Haryana over the past 12 years. He said several major projects that he had got approved for the state’s development had either been scrapped or shifted to other states.

On farmers’ issues, Hooda said the Chief Minister was promising in Punjab that all crops would be procured at the minimum support price (MSP), while bajra had already arrived in Haryana mandis and farmers were receiving around Rs 1,900 against the MSP of Rs 2,900 per quintal. He said farmers were therefore being forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Hooda also referred to an earlier promise regarding PR variety paddy, saying the BJP had promised a price of Rs 3,100 per quintal three seasons ago. With paddy now arriving in Haryana mandis, he challenged the government to ensure the promised price.

If Rs 3,100 could not be provided, he said, the government should at least ensure procurement at the notified MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal without any deductions. He alleged that farmers were facing deductions of Rs 300 to Rs 500 per quintal and referred to the recent police action against farmers in Kurukshetra.

Hooda reiterated the demand for hosting the Commonwealth Games in Haryana and stated that if thousands of crores were to be spent on the event, new stadiums should be built in places from where athletes emerge so that they could win more medals for the country.

He suggested a hockey stadium in Shahabad, an international wrestling stadium in Sonepat or Rohtak, a boxing stadium in Bhiwani, and international facilities for athletics and javelin in Panipat or Karnal.

Hooda said Haryana athletes were winning more than half of the country’s medals and argued that major sporting infrastructure should therefore be developed in the state.