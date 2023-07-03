Deepender Hooda lashes out at BJP-JJP government

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 2

Congress MP Deepender Hooda alleged that the foundation of the BJP-JJP alliance, which formed government in Haryana after 2019 Assembly elections as no single party got majority, was based on false promises and to fulfill their vested interests.

Addressing a party workers meeting in Bhiwani today, Deepender said now it had turned out that this alliance had nothing to do with the development of the state, but meant to commit loot of the state resources by way of corruption.

“People have made up their minds to get rid of these people in the next elections. It is the responsibility of the Opposition to fight for the people and uproot such people from power,” he said.

Deepender said the BJP-JJP government had humiliated and harassed every section of society. “It has become clear that the people are in no mood to tolerate this government. A wave has been sweeping the state in favour of the Congress,” he stated.

The Congress MP said Haryana used to be number one in the country on many parameters like development, per capita income, per capita investment, farmers condition, honour to sportspersons, prices of farmers’ crops, pension and prosperity. “Today it has lagged behind in every sphere and has become number one in unemployment, inflation, crime, corruption, drug addiction and debt. The unemployed youth are taking recourse to drugs and get trapped in the quagmire of crime out of desperation”, he added.

He said this government had failed to attract any investment, industry or big project. “On the contrary, big projects like rail coach factory, international airport, defence university, which were approved during the Hooda government, had been taken away from the state,” he maintained.