Deepender Hooda leads Congress’ march in Rohtak, targets BJP

Under the banner of ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, Congress leaders and workers, led by MP Deepender Hooda, took out a protest march on Saturday, opposing the alleged lathicharge on students in Delhi and the “repressive policies” of the BJP government.

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Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal, Bharat Bhushan Batra, Shakuntla Khatak, Balram Dangi and Kuldeep Vats were among those present during the protest. Raising slogans against the BJP government, the leaders described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a victory for students.

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Hooda said the government was forced to bow before the power of the youth. “This is not just the resignation of a minister; it is the first major victory of lakhs of young people and students who fought for their rights. A government that was ignoring the voices of youth had to bend today. The fight is not over. We will not stop until there are reforms,” he said.

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Hooda also demanded action against those responsible for the alleged mistreatment of students, and major reforms in the education and examination system.

“Those in power were the same who used to say that resignations never happen under a BJP government. Those who were surrounding Congress offices and detaining us are now hiding. The youth of the country have shown that this victory belongs to the people,” he said.