Deepender Hooda targets BJP govt over discontinuation of subsidised cooking oil to BPL families, crime and MSP

Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led Haryana government over the discontinuation of subsidised cooking oil for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, the deletion of BPL ration cards and the law-and-order situation in the state.

Hooda was in Indri Assembly Constituency’s Newal village to address the party workers and leaders under the Congress’ outreach programme at the block level.

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Hooda referred to the earthen lamps distributed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations and claimed that people had collected the oil from the lamps and filled it into bottles, while, at the same time, subsidised cooking oil that was earlier provided to BPL families through the Public Distribution System (PDS), had been discontinued.

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Hooda further alleged that around 12 lakh BPL cards had been cancelled and that old-age pensions had been discontinued for several beneficiaries. He questioned the BJP over the reasons behind stopping the subsidised oil scheme.

On the law-and-order situation, Hooda alleged that Haryana had reached the top position in the country in terms of crime. He said BJP was not taking adequate action and claimed that whenever the Opposition raised the issue, restrictions were imposed instead of addressing the underlying concerns.

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Speaking about the upcoming INDI alliance meeting, Hooda said the leaders would discuss the political situation and the issues that needed to be taken before the people.

He also alleged that the BJP had “played a game” with the Election Commission during the elections and claimed that the government in Haryana was formed through electoral manipulation.

Hooda added the INDI alliance had decided to take these issues before the public and that the alliance leaders would discuss the matter at the meeting.

Reacting to slogans calling him the future Chief Minister, Hooda said there was nothing of that sort and described such slogans as possibly being an individual’s personal sentiment.

Hooda also raised the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP), referring to the BJP’s earlier promise regarding farmers’ MSP.

“Three years back, BJP government had promised an MSP of Rs 3100 per quintal. This MSP should have reached around Rs 4,000 by now, but the current MSP for the concerned crop was around Rs 2,400 and farmers are receiving even less after deductions,” he added.

Hooda congratulated Haryana’s athletes who won medals at the Asian Games and said the state’s sportspersons had performed well, with two more days of competition remaining.

He also called for the country’s biggest wrestling academy and stadium to be established in Haryana rather than in Gujarat, arguing that this would provide more opportunities for young athletes. He further demanded that the Commonwealth Games must also be organised in Haryana.