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Home / Haryana / Deepender Hooda targets BJP over ‘vote theft’, seeks turnout at November 1 rally

Deepender Hooda targets BJP over ‘vote theft’, seeks turnout at November 1 rally

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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MLA Geeta Bhukkal presents a picture of Maharshi Valmiki to MP Deepender Hooda during an event in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Monday targeted the BJP over alleged vote theft, accusing the ruling party and the Election Commission of compromising the fairness of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. He alleged that electoral irregularities had affected the election outcome in the state.

Deepender, accompanied by Congress MLAs — Geeta Bhukkal and Kuldeep Vats — was interacting with mediapersons after laying the foundation stone of Maharishi Valmiki Bhawan in Ward No. 8 of Jhajjar city on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

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The MP claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process had resulted in the deletion of a large number of voters’ names in Haryana. He also appealed to the people of Haryana to participate in large numbers in the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

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Earlier, he paid tribute to the revered sage and extended greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of the author of the Ramayana.

He said Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings continued to inspire society towards education, brotherhood, humanity and the elimination of social evils. He expressed hope that the sage’s blessings would bring prosperity to the country and people across all communities.

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MLA Geeta Bhukkal said Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings of equality, social justice, education and humanity continued to guide society.

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