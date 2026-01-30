Deepender seeks people-centric Budget amid rising inflation

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Thursday said India’s “weak foreign policy” had left the economy vulnerable “from all sides” and urged the Union government to present a Budget that provides relief to the common man amid rising inflation, unemployment and a sharply depreciating rupee.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex ahead of the Budget session, Hooda said the country urgently needed a “good Budget” as economic stress was being felt across all sections of society. He demanded a substantial increase in allocations for education, health, agriculture, sports and defence, alleging that the government was failing to meet even its own policy commitments.

Referring to official policy documents, Hooda said the National Health Policy recommends health spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP, but the current allocation stands at just 1.4 per cent. “Similarly, while the National Education Policy mandates at least 6 per cent of GDP for education, the government is providing only 4.5 per cent,” he said.

On defence, Hooda said the Standing Committee on Defence had repeatedly recommended spending of at least 3 per cent of GDP, but the government was allocating just 1.9 per cent, “the lowest since 1962”.