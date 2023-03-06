Deepender Singh Hooda slams BJP govt for crushing dissent

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 5

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government in the state, Congress leader and MP Deepender Singh Hooda today said people were waiting to see the end of their rule as the government was not even allowing them to protest.

Speaking at a public meeting, organised at Sikri village in connection with ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ of the party, Hooda alleged that the present BJP government had crossed all limits of tyrant rule, as any protest staged by any section of society was dealt with lathicharge and denial of any opportunity to highlight their grievances.

He said while the barbaric lathicharge on employees and other categories of protesters in the recent past reminds of the similar action taken by the British rule during pre-Independence era, the masses had been fed up with the false promises and the oppressive tactics adopted by the government to crush the protests.

Alleging that the BJP government was hurting the respect and dignity of every section of society, he said perhaps it was a part of the attempt to shy away from the responsibilities and to hide the failures on various fronts.