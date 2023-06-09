Deepender slams BJP for not purchasing sunflower at MSP

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 8

Congress leader Deepender Hooda today slammed the state government for cane-charging farmers who had blocked the NH-44, and not procuring the crop at the minimum support price (MSP).

He reached Shahabad and met the farmers who have been staging a dharna on the Ladwa road against the arrest of BKU (Charuni) leaders, including Gurnam Singh Charuni, and demanding procurement of sunflower at the MSP.

While addressing the farmers, Deepender said: “The BJP government has once again shown its anti-farmer face by brutally cane-charging the farmers who had been staging a peaceful dharna in support of their genuine demand. When the MSP for sunflower is Rs 6,400 a quintal, why the farmers are being forced to sell it at cheaper rates by the government. The BJP has proved that it was for the rich only.”

He appealed to the farmers to be patient. “If this government does not give a legal guarantee of the MSP, then there will be a change in 2024 and the Congress will fulfil the demand of legal guarantee of the MSP as soon as the government is formed,” he assured.