Home / Haryana / Deepender slams govt in LS over Trump's claims

Deepender slams govt in LS over Trump's claims

ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday slammed the government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, he said, "Our leader of the nation never condemned US President...Donald (Trump) ko chup karao, Donald ka muh band karao, ya phir Hindustan mein McDonald's ko band karao...."

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also targeted the government over Trump's repeated claims that he brokered the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and asked if Islamabad was ready to kneel down, "Why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender?" Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why it did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country.

"The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire," Gogoi said.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the long-awaited discussion on the operation on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.

