icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Deepender steps up campaign in Sonepat

Deepender steps up campaign in Sonepat

Targets BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ pitch

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 11:16 AM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Deepender Hooda.
Advertisement

With the Sonepat Municipal Corporation elections gathering momentum, senior political leaders intensified campaigning on Monday, turning the contest into a high-stakes battle. While Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed multiple public meetings under the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme, Congress MP Deepender Hooda also hit the campaign trail, seeking votes for party candidates.

Advertisement

Hooda addressed public meetings in several wards, including Ward 6, 18, 20 and 21, along with mayoral candidate Kamal Diwan. He appealed to voters to support Congress candidates in the upcoming polls.

Advertisement

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Hooda alleged widespread corruption in municipal corporations across the state. “No Municipal Corporation in the state has been left where the BJP has not done corruption,” he said, citing alleged scams in various cities.

Advertisement

He referred to “Rs 200 crore scam in Faridabad MC, Rs 160 crore bank scam in MC Panchkula, Rs 300 crore AMRIT scam in Rohtak MC,” and alleged irregularities in sanitation and contract allotments. “There was corruption in Sonepat MC too,” he claimed, adding that no inquiries had been conducted.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ pitch, Hooda said, “The actual meaning of triple engine is that one engine will loot, second engine will cover the corruption and third will save.”

Advertisement

He also criticised the civic infrastructure in Sonepat, saying, “The condition of sanitation, potable water crisis, roads, and traffic is worst in Sonepat.” Referring to the municipal corporation building, he added, “Around Rs 100 crore was spent on MC building, but the building is still bad.”

Hooda expressed confidence that voters were ready for change. “The people have been fed up with the BJP’s policies and they have decided to vote the Congress in the upcoming civic polls,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts