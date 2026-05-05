Deepender steps up campaign in Sonepat

With the Sonepat Municipal Corporation elections gathering momentum, senior political leaders intensified campaigning on Monday, turning the contest into a high-stakes battle. While Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed multiple public meetings under the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme, Congress MP Deepender Hooda also hit the campaign trail, seeking votes for party candidates.

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Hooda addressed public meetings in several wards, including Ward 6, 18, 20 and 21, along with mayoral candidate Kamal Diwan. He appealed to voters to support Congress candidates in the upcoming polls.

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Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Hooda alleged widespread corruption in municipal corporations across the state. “No Municipal Corporation in the state has been left where the BJP has not done corruption,” he said, citing alleged scams in various cities.

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He referred to “Rs 200 crore scam in Faridabad MC, Rs 160 crore bank scam in MC Panchkula, Rs 300 crore AMRIT scam in Rohtak MC,” and alleged irregularities in sanitation and contract allotments. “There was corruption in Sonepat MC too,” he claimed, adding that no inquiries had been conducted.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s ‘triple-engine’ pitch, Hooda said, “The actual meaning of triple engine is that one engine will loot, second engine will cover the corruption and third will save.”

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He also criticised the civic infrastructure in Sonepat, saying, “The condition of sanitation, potable water crisis, roads, and traffic is worst in Sonepat.” Referring to the municipal corporation building, he added, “Around Rs 100 crore was spent on MC building, but the building is still bad.”

Hooda expressed confidence that voters were ready for change. “The people have been fed up with the BJP’s policies and they have decided to vote the Congress in the upcoming civic polls,” he said.