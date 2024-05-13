Deepender’s mother strikes emotional chord with electors in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

Family members of candidates are also sweating it out in the scorching heat to canvass for them for the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, father of Congress candidate Deepender Hooda, today addressed a series of public meetings at various villages of the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment while his mother, Asha Hooda, interacted with the electors in the Arya Nagar locality in the city and urged them to vote in favour of the Congress so that the BJP could be ousted from power.

Asha, accompanied by local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, also struck an emotional chord with the electors by recalling and sharing old memories with them. She also drew people’s attention by speaking in Punjabi. Earlier, she was accorded a warm welcome by the area residents.

“This is not an ordinary election to ensure the victory of Deepender Hooda but it’s a ‘nyaya yudh’ (fight for justice) against tyrannical and insensitive government of the BJP which has disrespected all sections of society in the past decade. It never heard the problems of the people, employees, farmers etc,. and also did not hesitate to lathi-charge them,” she said.

Asha said, “This election is for securing the future of educated youths, ensuring safety of women and the business community, dignity of Rohtak and Haryana, welfare of the farmers and uplifting of the downtrodden and it will be possible only when we will change the BJP government by pressing the button of the EVM in favour of the Congress candidates.”

She said the time had come to take revenge for every cane that was used against the protesting employees, farmers and other sections of society.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government, Batra said the BJP government in the past decade did nothing except harassing the people in the name of launching online portals.

“It has not only failed to bring any major development project but also failed to resolve public issues. Everyone is fed up with this government and waiting for May 25 to oust the party from power,” he added.

