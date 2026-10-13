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Home / Haryana / Deepika promoted as Rewari Additional SP

Deepika promoted as Rewari Additional SP

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 11:43 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Deepika Agarwal with Rewari Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena following her promotion to the rank of Additional SP.
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IPS officer Deepika Agarwal has been promoted from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of

Police (ASP) to Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Rewari.

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District Superintendent of Police Hemendra Kumar Meena formally installed her new

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rank (Ashoka Pillar) and congratulated the 2023-batch officer.

“Deepika Agarwal has made a significant contribution to maintaining law and order in the area with dedication, commitment and efficiency. With her new responsibility, the district police force will further benefit from her administrative and corporate capabilities. I am confident that she will continue to serve the public with the same dedication and bring glory to the Police Department,” he stated.

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Deepika has done BCom from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, and MBA

in Finance from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

She served as an investment professional in the corporate sector before joining the Indian Police Service. After completing her mandatory district practical training at Karnal, Deepika assumed the post of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rewari, on September 4.

Expressing gratitude on her promotion, the young officer stated that she would fulfil the trust placed in her by the Police Department with complete devotion and honesty.

“I will do my best to strengthen law and order in the area and provide speedy justice to the common people,” she asserted.

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