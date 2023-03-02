Defacement of public property in Gurugram

DEFACEMENT of public property has turned into a menace in Sector 56 of Gurugram. One can find innumerable hoardings and display boards along the road heading form Amul Dairy to Devinder Vihar. The advertisements can be found on every wall, tree and electric pole. Despite repeated complaints, the local authorities have not warned defaulters of action against them. Sukesh Dahiya, Gurugram

Residents face burden of toll tax

THERE is no efficient public transport system here, and residents who use their own vehicles are forced to pay toll tax while commuting to Delhi, Noida, Palwal, Sohna or Gurugram. The upcoming expressway projects would add to the toll burden. The authorities concerned must take into account the problem being faced by the residents. Vinay Khattar, Faridabad

Broken roads irk Rohtak residents

A number of roads in residential colonies as well as HSVP sectors are lying broken for a very long time. Repeated complaints related to the matter have been falling on deaf ears. The MC authorities and district administration must address the problem and take concrete action to offer relief to the residents.Surender Kumar, Rohtak

