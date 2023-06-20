Defeating BJP-JJP regime not big challenge: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 19

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there was a visible wave in favour of the Congress in the state as people of Haryana have decided to vote out the BJP-JJP regime.

Hooda today reached Nandal and Datod villages as part of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign. On this occasion, the former Chief Minister said he was continuously travelling all over Haryana.

“After knowing the sentiments of the public, I can claim today that there is a Congress wave in every part of the state and the people are eagerly waiting for the elections,” he said. Hooda said defeating BJP-JJP is not a big challenge for the Congress. “People have taken it upon themselves. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of the Congress to give a welfare government and make Haryana number one state in the country again. ,” he said.