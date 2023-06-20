Defeating BJP-JJP regime not big challenge: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak, June 19
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there was a visible wave in favour of the Congress in the state as people of Haryana have decided to vote out the BJP-JJP regime.
Hooda today reached Nandal and Datod villages as part of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign. On this occasion, the former Chief Minister said he was continuously travelling all over Haryana.
“After knowing the sentiments of the public, I can claim today that there is a Congress wave in every part of the state and the people are eagerly waiting for the elections,” he said. Hooda said defeating BJP-JJP is not a big challenge for the Congress. “People have taken it upon themselves. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of the Congress to give a welfare government and make Haryana number one state in the country again. ,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...