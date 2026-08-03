Deficient monsoon spells trouble for kharif crops in Haryana

Most parts of the state particularly Jind, Rohtak, Ambala, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Hisar districts have been witnessing a weak monsoon this year, with deficient rainfall casting its shadow on kharif crops including paddy, cotton, bajra etc.

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The below the normal rainfall has raised concerns among farmers over the condition of kharif crops if the situation persists for next couple of weeks.

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While July usually receives most of the season’s rainfall during the normal monsoon season, the region has experienced a prolonged dry spell till now, say farmers adding that the low rainfall has affected the sowing of kharif crops particularly paddy and bajra as well as growth of other crops like cotton and moong.

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According to the Indian Meteorological Department data of the season’s rainfall, Haryana is facing a significant rainfall deficit this monsoon, with the state recording 141 mm of seasonal rainfall against the normal 217 mm, a deficit of 35 per cent. Among the worst-affected districts, Rohtak has received only 78.5 mm of rain against the normal 231.1 mm, a 66 per cent deficit, followed closely by Sirsa with 44.1 mm against 127.7 mm (65 per cent deficit). Ambala and Jind have each recorded a 63 per cent shortfall, receiving 163 mm against 437.1 mm and 73.6 mm against 200.6 mm respectively.

Hisar, where kharif crops are already under moisture stress, has received 98.2 mm of rainfall against the seasonal normal of 156.2 mm, registering a 37 per cent deficit, while Bhiwani has fared comparatively better with 122.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 151.8 mm, a deficit of 20 per cent. The persistent rainfall shortage in these districts has raised concerns over the condition of rain-fed kharif crops, particularly cotton, bajra, guar and paddy, the agriculture experts said.

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According to tentative data, the rainfall shortage has already started affecting crops with around 20 per cent of the paddy area in Hisar district reportedly suffering damage due to inadequate moisture, while crops such as cotton, bajra and guar are also showing signs of stress. Agriculture experts say that if good rainfall does not occur soon, the damage could increase further and farmers may have to rely on additional irrigation, pushing up cultivation costs.

The current years’ monsoon has been among the weaker ones in recent years. Records show that only eight years since 2000 have witnessed above-normal July rainfall in Hisar. In contrast, 2003 remains the wettest July, when the district received 344.1 mm of rainfall, while 2002 was the driest, with just 3.1 mm.

The agriculture experts warned that rainfall deficiency resulting in lack of irrigation during the crop growth stage could adversely affect yields, particularly for rain-fed crops, unless monsoon activity improves in the coming weeks. Similar rainfall deficits have also been reported across Haryana, slowing kharif sowing and putting standing crops under moisture stress.

Farmer Kuldeep Singh from Nyoli Kalan village said the deficient rains have caused stress to the high water needed paddy as well as dry crop of cotton. The kharif crops need irrigation immediately. “If the rain continues to elude, we will have to irrigate crops by tubewells which will put additional costs as the canal water is not available,” he said.

Prof BR Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) said the current spell of deficient rainfall does not yet have a widespread impact on crops as they are still in the growth stage. He said that if the region receives good rainfall during the current week, the situation is likely to improve. However, if the rainfall deficit persists, farmers will have to provide irrigation to protect the crops.