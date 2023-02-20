Defunct fountain an eyesore

TWO years ago, Narwana Nagar Parishad installed a fountain at a prominent junction to beautify the area, but due to negligence of the authorities and residents, it has turned into a garbage dump. All taps and other fittings are missing, and the accumulated water is stinks. RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Lack of waste mgmt system in Ambala

THE absence of proper garbage collection system has lead to poor sanitary conditions in several areas of the city. Garbage is found even along agricultural fields in Kalarheri village. The authorities concerned must install bins and sensitise people towards hygiene and cleanliness. Madhu Singh, Ambala

Heaps of cow dung pose health hazard

THE owners of a number of unauthorised dairies dispose of cow dung in open in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This is posing a health hazard to residents here as the accumulated waste serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They even throw it in sewers, choking the sewerage and leading to spread of diseases. The MC authorities must shift these dairies away from residential areas. Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar

