Defunct fountain an eyesore

TWO years ago, Narwana Nagar Parishad installed a fountain at a prominent junction to beautify the area, but due to negligence of the authorities and residents, it has turned into a garbage dump. All taps and other fittings are missing, and the accumulated water is stinks. RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA
Lack of waste mgmt system in Ambala
THE absence of proper garbage collection system has lead to poor sanitary conditions in several areas of the city. Garbage is found even along agricultural fields in Kalarheri village. The authorities concerned must install bins and sensitise people towards hygiene and cleanliness. Madhu Singh, Ambala
Heaps of cow dung pose health hazard
THE owners of a number of unauthorised dairies dispose of cow dung in open in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This is posing a health hazard to residents here as the accumulated waste serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They even throw it in sewers, choking the sewerage and leading to spread of diseases. The MC authorities must shift these dairies away from residential areas. Anil Kaushik, Yamunanagar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
