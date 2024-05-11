Defunct fountains, broken swings: Bhiwani park in state of neglect

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, May 10

The HUDA Park in Bhiwani town has turned into a shelter for stray animals like donkeys and mules. It lies in a picture of neglect due to the lack of maintenance with broken railings and the non-functional fountains.

Residents submit a memorandum of their demands to a district administration official

A decade of Ignorance There is filth everywhere in the park and the toilets are dirty. Children’s play swings and benches are broken and there is no arrangement for lights at night. The railings of the park are damaged as well.

There is no arrangement of potable water in the park, despite the tender being floated every year. The fountains of the park are lying defunct for almost 10 years.

Residents of the locality who used to visit the park for morning and evening walks have been turning away from the park due to the lack of proper arrangements.

Now, instead of residents of the locality, horses and mules roam in the park. The residents said the park had been lying in this condition for the last six months.

Dilbagh Singh, a retired government employee, said due to broken railings, stray animals like donkeys roam in the park. “In such a situation, how will the greenery be maintained in the park? We have tried to reach out to HUDA officials several times, but till date, the problem has not been solved," he said.

“The plants in the park are poisonous and get damaged by stray animals. The footpaths in the park are dilapidated due to the lack of maintenance. At many places, the tiles on the footpaths have started breaking. If the park is not taken care of soon, not only the greenery, but also the brick lining on the footpaths will disappear,” he said.

The park had fountains and many other features some time ago. “But now, all the fountains are non-functional. Similarly, the washroom built in the park is in a bad shape due to the lack of cleanliness and lacks supply of water. People who come for a walk in the park in the morning and evening said they have complained about the problem several times, but no action has been taken till now,” said a local residents.

The local municipal councillor Sandeep Yadav has also complained to the HUDA Executive Engineer Bhupender Singh to inform about the pathetic condition of the park.

The Veteran' Organisation of Bhiwani has complained to the district administration about the demand of solving various problems in the Park. The district president of the Veteran Organisation Subedar Major Birender Singh Grewal (retired, had recently submitted a demand to the City Magistrate demanding a solution to the ills of the HUDA Park.

He said there is filth everywhere in the park, and toilets are dirty. Children’s play swings and benches were broken and there was no arrangement for lights at night. The railings of the park was damaged as well.

He also said there is no arrangement of potable water in the park, despite the tender being floated every year. The fountains of the park are lying defunct for almost 10 years. The aforementioned problems should be resolved as soon as possible by the authorities, he added.

