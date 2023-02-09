Defunct since 2014, HAFED to turn Agro Mall into export hub

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 8

To promote business and commercial activities, the local Agro Mall, which has been lying non-functional since its construction in 2014, will be developed as an export hub by Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED).

It has been renamed as the HAFED Agro Mall by the state government. The property has been transferred to its name by the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).

During his visit to Karnal, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the project on February 14. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the arrangements for Shah’s visit.

Khattar examined the security and directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements for the programme at the mall. HAFED chairman Kailash Bhagat briefed the media about the project.

“This Agro Mall has been given to HAFED to develop it as an export hub. This multi-storey building has 86 shops on the ground floor and 46 offices on the top floor, while two floors have been kept open. Our focus is to ensure the availability of all items of public use under one roof. This will increase the footfall here. Initially, the packaging work related to the exports of HAFED will be done here. The products of HAFED will also be displayed here,” Bhagat said.

“Our focus is to enhance the farmers’ income and provide them appropriate prices for their products as well as good quality items to the public. HAFED’s exports have increased to Rs 725 crore in the current fiscal from Rs 180 crore last year,” he added.

Shops and showrooms will be given either to the government or private sectors. As many as 18 government departments had been allotted shops on the ground floor, said Udham Singh, DM, HAFED, Karnal.

The remaining shops would be given to willing departments later, he added.

The previous Congress government had announced the construction of four Agro Malls in Karnal, Panipat, Panchkula, and Rohtak in 2008 with an aim to provide agriculture-related goods to farmers under one roof. These malls were completed in 2014, but no activities had been started. Earlier, as per the officials, the state government had planned to lease out all four malls, but no takers were there. The officials said so far, only the Karnal Agro Mall had been given to Hafed.

“We are preparing for the upcoming visit of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister,” said Anish Yadav, DC.