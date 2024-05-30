Defunct traffic lights cause chaos in Kurukshetra

The traffic lights at the Pipli chowk in Kurukshetra are not working and it has become a cause for concern for commuters. In the absence of functional lights, traffic snarls have become commonplace at the spot. The administration should get these lights repaired as soon as possible. Rajan Kumar, Kurukshetra
Power cuts trouble twin cities’ residents
POWER cuts are being imposed in the urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district every day. At times, even inverters run out of power because of the long duration of the cuts. The Haryana Government should pay attention and resolve this problem at the earliest. Manga Ram, Jagadhri
