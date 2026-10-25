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Home / Haryana / Defying odds, hearing-impaired Karnal bank manager treks 130 km to Everest Base Camp

Defying odds, hearing-impaired Karnal bank manager treks 130 km to Everest Base Camp

Pradeep Mundeja's remarkable achievement turns a challenging mountain expedition into an inspiring story of determination, resilience and courage

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:55 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Pradeep Mundeja hoists Punjab National Bank flag at Everest Base Camp in Nepal.
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Defying physical limitations and conquering one of the world’s most challenging trekking routes, Pradeep Mundeja, a 100 per cent hearing-impaired Chief Manager at Punjab National Bank’s Circle Office in Karnal, has successfully completed the trek to Everest Base Camp (5,364 metres) in Nepal.

His remarkable achievement turns a challenging mountain expedition into an inspiring story of determination, resilience and courage. He also hoisted the Punjab National Bank flag at the Himalayan destination.

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Mundeja undertook the expedition from October 5 to 17, 2026, covering approximately 130 kilometres on foot through some of the most demanding terrain in the Himalayas.

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During the trek, he successfully overcame challenging mountain trails, low oxygen levels, extreme cold and the difficulties associated with steadily increasing altitude.

Mundeja independently planned the entire expedition from India and successfully completed the trek as part of a trekking group from Pune.

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He has been actively involved in adventure and fitness activities for several years. A Super Randonneur cyclist, Mundeja has participated in prestigious Procam running events and has also been honoured with the National Award for Outstanding Persons with Disabilities.

He credited his achievement to the constant support and encouragement of his family, colleagues, trekking team and Punjab National Bank.

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