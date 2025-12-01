DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Delay in allotment of tenders for basic amenities raises concern among Panipat residents

Meet HSVP officials, discuss issues

Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:14 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Residents at the Estate Office of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran in Panipat.
The members of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) here met officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and raised the issue of the delay in the allotment of tenders and work orders for the development works in their respective sectors. The residents alleged that due to delay by HSVP officials, they were facing problems in their sectors.

Sectors were devoid of even basic amenities, residents said. At a meeting held at the Estate Office (EO) of the HSVP, members of Sector 7, 8, 18, 24 and 40 RWAs under the banner of the HUDA Sectors Confederation discussed their long-pending demands with officials.

During the meeting, members — Baljeet Singh, district convener, HUDA Sectors Confederation, Satyapal Singh, president Sector 40 RWA, Randhir Singh, Rampat Nain, Satish Gupta, Dharmender Ahlawat and Dilwar along with other residents — said tenders for cleaning sewers, roads and parks and repair of streetlights were being allotted every year. They these tenders were allotted late every year. The new tenders should be allotted before the completion of the old tender so that works were not affected, residents said.

The copies of tenders allotted should be given to the RWA of the sector concerned, residents said. They also demanded that cleanliness of plots lying vacant in sectors should be ensured by the HSVP.

The sewer lines were never cleaned with the latest machinery, due to which, sewage overflowed on roads in various sectors, residents said. They further alleged that sewage of Sectors 7, 8, 24, and 40 was being discharged in the open which spread foul smell in the area.

The residents said though the HSVP was collecting charges for sewage and water supply, failed to provide proper facilities. The quality of water supplied through pumps should be tested in advanced laboratories and reports should be shared with the RWAs of sectors concerned, said residents. Baljeet Singh said HSVP officials assured to fulfil their demands and had sought one month from for doing so. — TNS

