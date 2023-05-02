 Delay in cane procurement leaves Palwal farmers worried : The Tribune India

Delay in cane procurement leaves Palwal farmers worried

A long queue of tractor-trailers loaded with sugarcane outside the Government Cooperative Sugar Mill in Palwal. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 1

A long queue of tractor-trailers loaded with sugarcane outside the state government owned Cooperative Sugar mill here points towards alleged inability of the authorities concerned to procure harvested crop for the past five days.

With May 18 as the deadline for the closure of the current crushing season, around 25 per cent of sugarcane is yet to be procured.

The mill, which started its operation on December 5 last year, was expected to complete the crushing season by April-end. Till April 30, 29.10 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed at the mill against a target of around 33 lakh quintals.

Alleging mismanagement, a spokesperson of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that problems had aggravated not only due to a delay of crushing by 45 days, but also due to the inadequate overall functional capacity of the mill. This was the only mill in the region that procured cane from farmers of Palwal, Faridabad, Nuh and Gurugram districts.

The mill was functional only for 147 days against expected 180 days to meet the cane crushing target thereby resulting in delay in procurement of the crop in the region.

“I have been waiting for my turn to unload my crop at the mill for the past four days,’’ says Kartar Singh, a farmer from Srinagar village. Claiming that the cane crop had started drying up, Kartar said he would have to bear losses if weight of produce was reduced before procurement.

Dhirender of Aurangabad village said he was worried as half of the crop was still standing in fields and the mill might not procure it. Nepal Singh from Alawalpur village, who has been waiting outside the mill for the past three days, said he would suffer losses if the mill did not procure his crop.

Alleging irregularities in the allocation of cane requisition slips, Mahender Singh Chauhan, a representative of the SKM, said farmers, who were promised that their crop would be purchased before April-end, had not been given slips so far. Describing it as a harassment of cane growers, he said hundreds of tractor-trailers loaded with cane were lined up outside mill with no guarantee of procurement.

Demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the crop standing in fields, he said labour cost had doubled after April 15 and the government should make up for farmers’ losses.

Shashi Vasundahra, MD, Cooperative Sugar Mill, said the procurement target of 33 lakh quintals would be achieved soon. She said the mill would procure all cane as promised to farmers by May 18. She said, “The cane crushing is going on smoothly at the mill. Every day 22,000 tonnes of cane is crushed at the mill. The MSP of the crop this year is Rs 372 per quintal.”

Yet to get slips

Farmers, who had been promised that their crop will be purchased before April-end, have not been given procurement slips so far. Hundreds of tractor-trailers loaded with cane are lined up outside mill with no guarantee of procurement. The government should give a compensation for the crop standing in fields. — Mahender Singh Chauhan, skm representative

