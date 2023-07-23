Delay in claims, opt-out option among reasons

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 22

A continuous decline is being observed in farmers’ participation in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the district. Against 26,592 insured farmers in kharif 2016 season, the inception of the scheme, and 19,877 farmers in rabi 2016-17, there were only 6,161 farmers in kharif 2022 and 6,984 farmers in rabi 2022-23.

The scheme was compulsory for loanee farmers, but in kharif 2020, the government made it voluntary by giving them an opt-out option.

Agricultural experts say that wheat is a major rabi crop and localised risk (loss due to waterlogging) is covered under the insurance scheme, while the same risk was removed for paddy crop, which was also a reason behind farmers not showing much interest. Option of opt-out and delay in settlement of claims are some other reasons. Farmers from Ambala I and Ambala II blocks show interest in insurance as they get compensation for their losses due to the area is low-lying.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh says that there have been issues of delayed compensation, recording of lesser area in survey and even cases of insurance premium being returned by companies after the loss. Hence, farmers have lost faith in the scheme.

The Deputy Director Agriculture, Dr Jasvinder Saini, said: “Since the government also compensates the farmers for their losses, the farmers don’t show much interest in the scheme. However, they are motivated to get their crops insured. They are also advised to report their losses within 72 hours to avoid any inconvenience.”

