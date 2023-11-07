Delay in crushing season worries sugarcane farmers in Shahabad

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 6

A delay in the cane-crushing season of the Shahabad Cooperative Sugarmills has left farmers worried as a delay in harvesting may disturb sowing of wheat.

The sugarcane farmers said the crushing should begin in the first week of November so that the sugarcane was harvested timely and fields could be prepared for the wheat crop in time.

While last year, the sugarmills had started the crushing season on November 15, this year, the season is set to get delayed due to the damage it suffered during the floods in July. In the last season, it crushed over 74 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced above 7.74 lakh quintals of sugar.

Cane rate up Rs 14 per quintal CM ML Khattar in Chandigarh on Monday announced a hike in the rate for the early sugarcane crop from Rs 372 to Rs 386 per quintal. The decision is aimed at ensuring that the farmers receive a fair price, said a government spokesperson.

The CM has also stated that the price of sugarcane will be further increased to Rs 400 from next year. He expressed support for the farming community and reaffirmed the government's commitment to their welfare

Harkesh Khanpur, a farmer, said, “My crop is ready for harvesting, but the mill is yet to begin crushing. After harvesting sugarcane, I will sow wheat, and a delay in harvesting will result in a shorter window for sowing of wheat.”

Meanwhile, a group of farmers, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), held a meeting at the gate of the sugarmills and later submitted a memorandum to the managing director of the sugarmills, demanding timely crushing of the sugarcane.

Rakesh Bains, spokesman of BKU (Charuni), said, “The crop has matured and it is ready for harvesting, but crushing is yet to begin. We have raised the matter with the sugarmills authorities and we have been assured that crushing will begin from November 21. We have called for another meeting on November 24. If the season does not start, the union will launch an agitation. We also demand that the state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane should be increased to Rs 450 a quintal.”

Meanwhile, the sugarcane farmers in Naraingarh of Ambala have announced that they would burn the effigy of the CM on November 14 for the non-release of dues of the previous season. They claimed that about Rs 42 crore was pending.

Malkeet Singh, district president of BKU (Charuni), said, “We had a meeting with the CM on October 15 and we were assured that Rs 8.5 crore will be transferred into the accounts of the farmers in four-five days and the remaining payment will be cleared after the mills begin operations. If the assurance of the CM is not fulfilled by November 14, we will hold a demonstration.”

#Kurukshetra