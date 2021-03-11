Delay in FIR, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij orders cops’ suspension

Rohtak, August 12
Home Minister Anil Vij has issued orders for the suspension of all staff at the Sukhpura police post for delay in registering the first information report (FIR). He also directed the district police authorities to get the case investigated from the Crime branch, besides referring the case to the State Police Complaint Authorities.
Vij was chairing a meeting of the District Public relations and grievances redressal committee in Vikas Bhawan here on Friday. He said negligence on part of police personnel in taking swift action on the complaint would not be tolerated. A total of 25 complaints were included in the agenda at the meeting and the minister disposed of maximum complaints on the occasion.
