Delay in paddy procurement, DAP shortage leave Sirsa farmers in Haryana fuming

Farmers in Sirsa are facing a double setback as delays in paddy procurement and a shortage of DAP fertiliser have added to their worries during the ongoing crop season.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) district president Jasbir Singh Jassa visited Rania grain market on Tuesday and met farmers at the paddy heaps to hear their problems. The farmers told him that government procurement of Parmal paddy had still not started, forcing them to wait in the market with their produce.

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Jassa alleged that despite making several promises to the farmers, the government had failed to address their problems on the ground. He also claimed that factory operators were deducting money from the farmers in the name of moisture content, causing them financial losses.

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He further criticised the Centre for increasing the wheat minimum support price by only Rs 25 per quintal, saying the farmers had expected a much higher hike. He also alleged that bajra procurement in Haryana markets was moving slowly and growers were not getting fair prices. Later, Jassa, along with party workers, met Rania tehsildar Shubham Sharma and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate action on the farmers’ problems.

DAP woes: Farmers wait

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for hours

Meanwhile, farmers waiting for DAP fertiliser also staged a protest in Sirsa. Several farmers reached the mandi around 6 am with tokens but remained without fertiliser for hours. Frustrated over the delay, farmers blocked Dabwali Road around 3.05pm. The road saw long queues of vehicles on both sides.

Farmers alleged that those holding tokens for shop No. 23 were being supplied fertiliser, while those with tokens from the IFFCO centre were made to wait. The district requires around 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the rabi season. A first consignment of around 2,300 metric tonnes arrived on Monday. The protest ended after about 30 minutes following assurances from police and officials. The farmers said timely availability of DAP was crucial as the rabi sowing season was already underway.