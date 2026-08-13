Delay over CMR sparks boycott threat by Fatehabad rice millers

A group of rice millers in Fatehabad district on Wednesday approached the Deputy Commissioner’s office, protesting against the delay in the delivery of custom-milled rice (CMR) prepared for government procurement agencies during the 2025-26 kharif season.

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The millers submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding immediate lifting of the ready CMR and the release of their pending bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs). They said the delay by government agencies was causing financial losses and creating unnecessary pressure on rice millers.

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The millers claimed that the rice prepared by them was ready for delivery, but the procurement agencies were not accepting it within the stipulated time. They expressed resentment over the working of officials of the Food and Supplies Department, HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

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The millers warned that if their demands were not resolved soon, they could stop procuring paddy during the upcoming season. They also said that if the situation continued, they might hand over the keys of their mills to the respective SDMs as a mark of protest.

The millers said they were being held responsible for delays in CMR delivery even when the problem was reportedly linked to a lack of storage space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

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They said agreements with government procurement agencies required the millers to deliver CMR within a specified period and action could be taken against them for failing to meet the deadline. However, if government agencies or the FCI do not have adequate warehouse space, the millers should not be penalised for the delay.

They demanded that the administration direct the agencies concerned to make arrangements for storing the ready rice and ensure its immediate lifting.

The millers also said any deterioration in the quality of rice or shortage caused because of delayed lifting or lack of storage space should be the responsibility of the agency concerned.

They further warned that if holding charges were imposed on them because of the delays by the government agencies, they would not accept liability for such charges.

In their memorandum, the millers put forward seven major demands. These included immediate lifting of ready CMR from their mills, timely release of bank guarantees and FDRs after completion of deliveries and ensuring that there was no unnecessary delay in CMR delivery and payments. The millers urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene and issue directions to the departments concerned and procurement agencies to resolve the matter at the earliest. The millers also expressed dissatisfaction with their state and district-level association leaders. They alleged that their problems were not being raised effectively before the authorities.