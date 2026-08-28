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Home / Haryana / Delayed Ayushman payments: Private hospitals to halt services for 24 hours on September 1

Delayed Ayushman payments: Private hospitals to halt services for 24 hours on September 1

The announcement was made by the Indian Medical Association, Haryana, which expressed strong resentment over the prolonged pendency of claims

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:14 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Infuriated over the alleged persistent delay in disbursement of payments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, private doctors of Ayushman-empanelled hospitals across Haryana have announced a 24-hour suspension of Ayushman services on September 1.

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The announcement was made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, which expressed strong resentment over the prolonged pendency of claims.

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In a letter to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Authority (AB-HHPA), the doctors said payments against Ayushman claims had been pending for more than six months, despite the agreed timeline of just 15 days for clearance of claims. They said the delay had pushed several private hospitals into serious financial difficulties, making it difficult for them to sustain treatment under the government health scheme.

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Dr Sunila Soni, president, IMA Haryana, said that the situation has become so severe that one hospital had recently been forced to shut down due to financial difficulties. “We have been receiving assurances for timely clearance of payments for the past three years, but the problem continued without any substantial resolution. Continued delay could ultimately affect the availability of healthcare services for poor and needy beneficiaries dependent on Ayushman Bharat,” she added.

As a mark of symbolic protest, Ayushman-empanelled hospitals will suspend Ayushman services from midnight on September 1 to midnight on September 2. During this period, hospitals will not provide services under the Ayushman scheme, the IMA president maintained.

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The IMA also warned if no substantial improvement in the payment disbursement, it would withdraw Ayushman services from midnight on September 16. “We will have no option but to suspend Ayushman services permanently from September 16,” she added.

The IMA president said the association had suspended Ayushman services on a couple of earlier occasions and subsequently resumed them following assurances from the authorities.

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